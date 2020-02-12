CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier will be celebrating National Ferris Wheel Day Thursday by giving away free rides on the Centennial Wheel as well as upcoming festivities for Valentine's Day and the NBA All Star Game.
Navy Pier is offering 2,020 free tickets for guests who register on Eventbrite. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be redeemed at the Pier Park Box Office from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Navy Pier is giving away a Valentine's Day date night to one lucky couple. Navy Pier held a contest on social media and is currently selecting the winner. Restaurants at the Pier are offering a variety of Valentine's Day-themed menus.
AS part of the NBA All Star Game Weekend in Chicago, Navy Pier will be hosting two events, the NBA Crossover in the Aon Grand Ballroom and the Jr. NBA All-Star 2020 in Festival Hall.
Navy Pier offering 2,020 free Ferris Wheel rides Thursday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News