Arts & Entertainment

Navy Pier offering 2,020 free Ferris Wheel rides Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier will be celebrating National Ferris Wheel Day Thursday by giving away free rides on the Centennial Wheel as well as upcoming festivities for Valentine's Day and the NBA All Star Game.

Navy Pier is offering 2,020 free tickets for guests who register on Eventbrite. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be redeemed at the Pier Park Box Office from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Navy Pier is giving away a Valentine's Day date night to one lucky couple. Navy Pier held a contest on social media and is currently selecting the winner. Restaurants at the Pier are offering a variety of Valentine's Day-themed menus.

AS part of the NBA All Star Game Weekend in Chicago, Navy Pier will be hosting two events, the NBA Crossover in the Aon Grand Ballroom and the Jr. NBA All-Star 2020 in Festival Hall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagonavy piernavy pier
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack
Chicago weather: 1-5 inches of snow expected to begin falling Wednesday afternoon
ATM stolen from South Side car dealership
Man rescued from roof critically injured in Austin house fire
2nd man charged in shooting of firefighter in Albany Park
Proposed bill would prohibit Illinois drivers from pumping own gas
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Wednesday with snow starting in the evening
Show More
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
Poodle perfection: Siba wins best in show at Westminster
South suburban pediatrician may not have vaccinated patients as requested, forged documents
2 Ohio State Univ. football players accused of rape, kidnapping
Chance the Rapper is ready to put Chicago in the NBA All Star Weekend spotlight
More TOP STORIES News