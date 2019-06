Navy Pier's 'Water Flicks' have a super lineup this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Enjoy a film against the backdrop of Lake Michigan at sunset this summer.Navy Pier hosts its third annual "Water Flicks, a free, 8-week movie series shown at the Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park, every Monday from June 24 through August 12.This year, the pier will pack a powerful punch showing different superhero-themed movies, starting at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more information.Black PantherThor: RagnarokAvengers: Infinity WarWonder WomanThe Lego Batman MovieThe Incredibles 2Spiderman: Into the SpiderverseAquaman