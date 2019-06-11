Navy Pier's 'Water Flicks' have a super lineup this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Enjoy a film against the backdrop of Lake Michigan at sunset this summer.
Navy Pier hosts its third annual "Water Flicks, a free, 8-week movie series shown at the Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park, every Monday from June 24 through August 12.
This year, the pier will pack a powerful punch showing different superhero-themed movies, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Here's the full schedule of Water Flicks:
June 24
Black Panther
July 1
Thor: Ragnarok
July 8
Avengers: Infinity War
July 15
Wonder Woman
July 22
The Lego Batman Movie
July 29
The Incredibles 2
August 5
Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse
August 12
Aquaman
