Navy Pier's 'Water Flicks' have a super lineup this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Enjoy a film against the backdrop of Lake Michigan at sunset this summer.

Navy Pier hosts its third annual "Water Flicks, a free, 8-week movie series shown at the Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park, every Monday from June 24 through August 12.

This year, the pier will pack a powerful punch showing different superhero-themed movies, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Here's the full schedule of Water Flicks:

June 24
Black Panther

July 1
Thor: Ragnarok

July 8
Avengers: Infinity War

July 15
Wonder Woman

July 22
The Lego Batman Movie

July 29
The Incredibles 2

August 5
Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse

August 12
Aquaman
