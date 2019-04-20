Neil Armstrong's spacesuit to go back on display at Smithsonian

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLS) -- The Smithsonian is dusting off a rarely seen piece of NASA history for public display.The spacesuit Neil Armstrong wore on the Apollo 11 mission will be on display this summer at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum.The Smithsonian has built a state-of-the-art display case and mannequin to protect the artifact.The fragile spacesuit has not been seen in public for 13 years. It will be unveiled on July 16, 50 years to the day that Armstrong, Edwin "buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins were launched into space for the first manned lunar landing.Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon on July 20th, 1969.