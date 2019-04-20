Arts & Entertainment

Neil Armstrong's spacesuit to go back on display at Smithsonian

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLS) -- The Smithsonian is dusting off a rarely seen piece of NASA history for public display.

The spacesuit Neil Armstrong wore on the Apollo 11 mission will be on display this summer at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum.

The Smithsonian has built a state-of-the-art display case and mannequin to protect the artifact.

The fragile spacesuit has not been seen in public for 13 years. It will be unveiled on July 16, 50 years to the day that Armstrong, Edwin "buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins were launched into space for the first manned lunar landing.

Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon on July 20th, 1969.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwashington d.c.nasamoonspacemoonwalkneil armstrong
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News