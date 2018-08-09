New ABC cooking show 'Family Food Fight' to hold Chicago auditions

CHICAGO (WLS) --"Family Food Fight" is a new show headed to ABC, and casting director Jordi Blythe wants to feature families from Chicago.
"Food Fight" is based on a hit show from Australia. The American version will be hosted by Ayesha Curry.
Families will compete head-to-head in cooking challenges inspired by family meals and traditions. The winning family will win $100,000.
Auditions will be held 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Chopping Block in Merchandise Mart. The casting team is looking for families of three or more who love cooking together.
No professional chefs will be allowed to compete.
Blythe sat down with ABC7 Chicago's Janet Davies to discuss what interested families should know about the audition process.
For more information and to register to audition, visit familyfoodfightcasting.com.