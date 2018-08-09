ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New ABC cooking show 'Family Food Fight' to hold Chicago auditions

EMBED </>More Videos

New ABC show "Family Food Fight" will hold auditions in River North Saturday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
"Family Food Fight" is a new show headed to ABC, and casting director Jordi Blythe wants to feature families from Chicago.

"Food Fight" is based on a hit show from Australia. The American version will be hosted by Ayesha Curry.

Families will compete head-to-head in cooking challenges inspired by family meals and traditions. The winning family will win $100,000.

Auditions will be held 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Chopping Block in Merchandise Mart. The casting team is looking for families of three or more who love cooking together.

No professional chefs will be allowed to compete.

Blythe sat down with ABC7 Chicago's Janet Davies to discuss what interested families should know about the audition process.

For more information and to register to audition, visit familyfoodfightcasting.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcookinghome cooktelevisionABCChicagoRiver North
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lil Wayne and more to read 'Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition'
'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled suicide
3 solid deals on food and art events in Chicago
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bicyclist fatally struck by truck in West Loop
Man fatally shot during Longwood Manor home invasion ID'd
60,000 rubber ducks to float down river in Chicago Ducky Derby
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Long Island family's dog almost repossessed due to 'dog-leasing'
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
Melania Trump's parents are now US citizens
'Superman' actress Margot Kidder's death ruled suicide
Show More
VIDEO: Teen seriously injured when she was pushed off bridge
It's handled: Breastfeeding Austin mom's creative cover up
2 women attacked by pit bull, dog hit with shovel in Burnside
Rauner will not send National Guard to Chicago to help end violence
Willow Creek leader on Hybels probe: 'We could have and should have done better'
More News