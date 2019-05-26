roller coaster

'Batman: The Ride' opens at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in California

VALLEJO, Calif. -- "Batman: The Ride" opened Saturday at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.

Some lucky fans got a sneak preview.

The roller coaster stands at 120 feet tall and boasts two 90-degree free falls, giving riders a sense of weightlessness.

RELATED: Disneyland: Man climbs off Space Mountain during ride, prompting closure of roller coaster

The most unique feature is the coaster's cars, which use momentum to send riders flipping head over heels and keeping them guessing.

The first impressions were positive.

"See the other rides here are fun but you kind of know what's going on because of the track right because of the track in front of you, but this one you don't know when you're going to flip and I think that's kind of unique," said Cole Garff after taking a test run.

RELATED: New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

Another rider, Daniel Gentile had a different take.

"It's definitely a crazy ride... You'll want to throw up after," he said.

ABC7 News Anchor Jessica Castro was invited to take a ride Friday, but unfortunately, the roller coaster malfunctioned before she was able to get a ride.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentvallejoamusement ridesix flagsroller coasteramusement parkbuzzworthyfun stuffbatman
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROLLER COASTER
Yukon Striker dares you to take 245-ft straight dive
Maxx Force: Take a virtual ride on Six Flags Great America's newest roller coaster
Disneyland: Man climbs off Space Mountain during ride, prompting closure
Riders temporarily stuck on Six Flags roller coaster
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 4 wounded after gunfire erupts in Little Italy
Crash sends 12, including 10 officers, to hospitals
Three vehicle crash injures 5, including 2 babies
5 arrested after fight, vehicle crash
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Thundershowers, especially south Sunday
At least 2 dead following deadly Oklahoma tornado: Officials
Bicyclists take over Lake Shore Drive for Bike the Drive
Show More
A final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Body of teen struck by Rock Island Metra train in Joliet found
Chicago AccuWeather: Thundershowers, heavy rain Sunday
Memorial Day 2019: Chicago remembers fallen military members
Women fight off attacker in Lincoln Park sexual assault: police
More TOP STORIES News