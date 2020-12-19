disney+ streaming service

New Disney+ docu-series features young ballet dancers pursuing dream of performing 'The Nutcracker'

By
Get ready for some holiday magic with the Sugar Plum Fairy and Mouse King.

A new docu-series on Disney Plus takes us behind the scenes of young dancers pursue their dream of dancing "The Nutcracker."

"On Pointe" captures a season at the 86-year-old prestigious School Of The American Ballet.

"This docu-series is for ballet fans and ballet non-fans alike," said Larissa Bills, the series director. "It's stories about kids that are really good at something and doing something really beautiful, and that's universal whether it's soccer or baseball or academics."

But why is this New York Nutcracker the crme de la crme of seasonal ballet?

"George Balanchine's 'The Nutcracker' has been going on since, I think, the '50s and it's a real New York City and American tradition," Bills said. "It's one of the few Nutcrackers that actually uses real children in its production on stage as opposed to children's roles being played by younger dancers, younger adult dancers."

Vying for a part doesn't come without competition.

"Some of the younger students were more determined than the teens. As a young student, you have this opportunity to perform in George Balanchine's The Nutcracker and get on stage, the older kids are preparing for professional careers," Bills said.

"On Pointe" is now streaming on Disney+.

Disney, the parent company of ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentballetdocumentarydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
'On Pointe' takes unprecedented look inside School of American Ballet
Jamie Foxx opens up about 'Soul'
'Safety' on Disney Plus tells true story of gifted college athlete
'Safety' brings true story of courage, family, football to life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman whose home CPD wrongfully raided feared for her life
Another time mass vaccinations were needed in Illinois
Joliet man dies after being attacked by pit bull
Illinois did not see a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge
Illinois long-term care facilities awaiting COVID-19 vaccines
FDA grants emergency use authorization for Moderna's COVID vaccine
Nurses who cared for Illinois' first COVID-19 patients get vaccinated
Show More
Frontline healthcare workers keep video diary after getting COVID-19 vaccine
CPD return fire after man critically hurt in Austin shooting: police
PHOTOS: Chicago's shrinking beaches making comeback
Brave 7-year-old boy rescues baby sister from house fire
Timelapse shows snow engulfing toys on deck
More TOP STORIES News