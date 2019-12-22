Arts & Entertainment

New music venue RADIUS to open in Pilsen early 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new music venue is opening up on Chicago's Southwest Side early next year.

RADIUS is welcoming big artists to its 55,000-square-foot event space in the Pilsen neighborhood, starting late February.

The new venue was built in an old steel factory. It can hold up to 3,800 people and will have nine full-service bars selling craft beers and cocktails.

RADIUS' first shows include Dillon Francis, Carl Cox, Lil Wayne and Killswitch Engage.

Tickets are already on sale for the first set of shows.

For more information, check out the venue's website here: https://radius-chicago.com
