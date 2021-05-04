New Vivian Maier exhibit shows never-before-seen color photos

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans can expect to see new and colored works of world-renowned photographer Vivian Maier at the Chicago History Museum this weekend!The nanny who usually worked in the North Shore suburbs, captured intimate moments of the city and its people. Her talent wasn't discovered until after her death in 2009 when her work was discovered in an abandoned storage locker.The Vivian Maier in Color exhibition will be showing the public never before seen work in color."It exposes an interesting side of her work that I think people who are attracted to Vivian Maier's work are going to appreciate," said John Russick, Senior Vice President of the Chicago History Museum.Russick said Chicagoans about 65 colored images of Maier's work from the 1950's to the 1970's will be displayed in the exhibit."Most of what people are familiar with Vivian's work overtime is the black and white portraiture and street photography, and both of those are here but in color," said Russick.The Chicago History Museum were provided Maier's images by art collectors Jeffrey Goldstein, John Maloof and Ron Slattery.The layout of the exhibition displayed the different perspectives and techniques used by the famed photographer.The exhibit will be available to the public on Saturday, May 8th.