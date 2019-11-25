News Fix: America's iconic Tiffany & Co. sold for $16 billion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Monday, November 25.A 12-year-old boy in Minnesota is seeing the world in a brand new way.7th grader Jonathan Jones was born color blind but he got the chance to try on some high-tech glasses that helps him see colors.The video of him looking around his classroom with the glasses has gone viral.His family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover the expense of the glasses and the remaining funds will be donated to others who could benefit from the glasses.Tributes are pouring in for K-pop star Goo Hara.The 28-year-old singer and actress was found dead yesterday at her home in Seoul. Police have not released any further details on how she died.This past summer Hara was hospitalized after posting the word "Goodbye" on her Instagram.She later revealed she was suffering from depression.The parent company of Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior is buying iconic jeweler "Tiffany and Co".French luxury giant LVMH has agreed to pay more than $16 billion for the company.The Tiffany brand has been around for 182 years and its' little blue box remains an iconic symbol in America.