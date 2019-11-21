News Fix: Catch the 'Unicorn meteor storm' Thursday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Mark Rivera has your top stories for Thursday, November 21.Chicago native and Former First Lady Michelle Obama is celebrating the anniversary of her best-selling memoir in a major way!Grammy nominations were announced Wednesday and Obama received a nod for "Best Spoken Word Album" the audio recording of her best-selling memoir "Becoming".Former President Barack Obama has won two Grammy Awards for the audio recordings of his two books "Dreams of My Father" and "The Audacity of Hope."Mrs. Obama celebrated the one-year anniversary of her memoir release with a signing in D.C. earlier this week.Stargazers it could be a lucky night for you!Scientists are predicting a rare, short-lived and intense meteor shower Thursday night.They say hundreds of shooting stars may be visible near the unicorn constellation over the eastern half of North America and all of South America.The meteor outburst is thanks to the dusty tail of an unidentified comet.If you use Doordash food delivery service, that company might be taking the tips that you send to your driver.A lawsuit filed by the Washington, D.C. attorney general, is accusing Doordash of using money from gratuities toward regular employee salaries.The lawsuit claims those delivery people rarely get more than their standard pay, even if a customer tipped well.Doordash is denying the charges.