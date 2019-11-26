News Fix: Lewis the Koala dies one week after being rescued from wildfire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Mark Rivera has your top stories for Tuesday, November 26.Lewis the koala, took over the Internet last week when a video of the animal being rescued from Australia's wildfires went viral.Unfortunately, Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, the hospital where the animal was being treated made the decision to euthanize Lewis Tuesday after inspecting his wounds.The hospital said "it became clear that the marsupial's burns were not going to improve" via Facebook.Catastrophic fires have burned more than two million acres of land.Animal experts say hundreds of koalas have been killed in the fires and nearly 80% of their habitat has been burned.Russia could be slapped with a 4-year ban from the Olympics Games.A key panel at the World Anti-Doping Agency recommended on Monday that Russian athletes compete as neutrals at next year's Olympics and other major events for the next four years. The panel also wants Russia banned from hosting events during that time."There are those who want to put Russia in a defensive position accused of pretty much everything in every sphere of international life - conflicts, economics, energy, gas pipelines, arms sales," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow when asked about the WADA panel's recommendation.WADA's executive board will vote on the recommendations on December 9.Experts said daily use of screen time increases three times between the ages of one - three.A new study found the use of TV, computers, and mobile devices was typically about 53 minutes a day at 12 months however by age three, the time went up to 150 minutes daily.The study also shows children were twice as likely to be in the highest screen use group if they were a first born child or a twin.