News Fix: Monday's Top Stories

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Monday, October, 7.

Comedian, actor Rip Taylor dies at 84

Rip Taylor, the confetti-tossing actor and comedian died Sunday.

He was 84.

Taylor's signature became wacky costumes and props, a handlebar mustache and his confetti tosses during the 1970s.

Taylor was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in the intensive care unit after suffering a seizure last week.

CTA Blue Line resumes normal service

CTA Blue Line Service between Rosemont and O'Hare airport is back to its normal schedule this morning after a week-long shutdown.

Service was suspended due to scheduled maintenance part of a $207 million project to upgrade the 40-year-old system.

Another scheduled shut down will be announced later in the year.

2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine

A second whistleblower has come forward regarding President Trump's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

A lawyer for the unidentified person says they back up some of the allegations outlined in the original whistleblower complaint.

President Trump has repeatedly tried to discredit the first person to speak out and maintains he has done nothing wrong.

George Kent, who works on U.S policy in Ukraine, is scheduled to testify before the impeachment inquiry Monday morning.

