News Fix: Monday's Top Stories

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Monday, October, 21.More than a quarter-million CPS students will miss class for a third day Monday morning.Chicago Teachers Union said Sunday night that progress has been made with the city but there are key areas that need to be ironed out such as hiring of support staff and the length of the contract.Facebook is launching a tab just for news, and the social media giant is in talks with major publications to provide content.Pew Research finds that 44% of Americans get their news from Facebook.The Wall Street Journal already reached a deal and the New York Post and Washington Post are also reportedly in negotiations.Maybe you've heard of the "Mold-A-Rama" machines listed at local tourist attractions.Well, they were created by a Chicago based inventor and debuted back in 1962.The process takes less than a minute, using 250 degree liquid plastic to make a keepsake.Brookfield Zoo has special Halloween Mold-A-Rama souvenirs available now.