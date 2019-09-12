Arts & Entertainment

News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown takes a look at your top stories for Thursday, Sept. 12.

Teen Vaping in the U.S.

Teen vaping, the rising epidemic has parents, politicians and health officials calling for new reforms.

Wednesday afternoon President Trump announced his administration is working on a new policy to ban thousands of "flavored" e-cigarette cartridges.

Health officials argue the flavored e-cigs are too appealing too teens and are part of the driving force behind skyrocketing vape use among underage people.

This comes as doctors investigate six deaths and hundreds of illnesses that could possibly be linked to vaping.

Supreme Court approves nationwide asylum limits

The Supreme Court has voted to allow a nationwide enforcement of a Trump administration rule that dramatically limits the ability of Central American migrants trying to come into the U.S.

The rule essentially bars people traveling through Mexico from being able to claim asylum at the US border.

The temporary order will allow the new policy to be enforced everywhere while the court case against it continues.

Democratic Debate: Round 3

The third Democratic presidential debate will take place in Houston Thursday night.

The presidential hopefuls had to reach polling and fundraising benchmarks to participate in the one-night only event.

Click the link above for more information on how you can watch the debate on ABC.

