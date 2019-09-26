News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Thursday Sept. 26.
Marshalls launches online store with discounts on luxury designer items
Off-price retail chain Marshalls has officially moved into the online space.
Their online store opened Tuesday and features discounts on designer brands you may not find in the store.
Online customers will be able to return items via mail or to any one of its 1100 physical locations
Mattel launching new gender-inclusive doll line
Mattel is launching a new line of dolls aimed at breaking gender barriers.
The toy company's new line of gender-inclusive dolls is called "Creatable World."
Owners can customize the doll by selecting any combination of accessories to achieve a look of their choice that isn't dictated by gender norms. The line consists of six different doll kits that sell for about $44.
Celebrate 50 years of The Beatles' "Abbey Road"
The Beatles' classic final album "Abbey Road" turns 50 Thursday, Sept. 26.
The legendary album cover turned the street in front of the into a world famous tourist attraction.
To celebrate the golden anniversary- a new box set was released today featuring hits like "Come Together" and "Here Comes the Sun."
