Arts & Entertainment

News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Thursday October, 3.

Men and Breast Cancer: Beyoncé's dad, Matthew Knowles reveals he's a breast cancer survivor

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month and it's important for men to be just as vigilant about their health as women.

Beyoncé's father, Matthew Knowles revealed on GMA Wednesday that he is a breast cancer survivor. Knowles says about 2 months ago, he went to the doctor when he noticed a dot of blood on his shirts that kept coming back.

He had a mammogram and was diagnosed with breast cancer. He's now urging men to be more aware and get tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 2200 men are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the U.S.

Click here for a list of resources on how to detect breast cancer early.

"Shadow Block" cyberbullies on Instagram

Instagram has new technology, it claims is better than blocking cyberbullies

The feature is called 'restrict' and is now available to all users. The restricted comments are only visible to the bully making the comment and the user who has restricted them.

Instagram says they listened to feedback from younger people who say they are reluctant to block a bully fearing it could escalate the situation.

Bernie Sanders recovering from heart procedure

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says he's "feeling good" after a heart procedure for a blocked artery.

Doctors put in two stents and his staff says he's resting up.

Sanders has cancelled all events and appearance until further notice. The 78-year-old's age and health have come up during this campaign.

For more trending topics content follow ABC7 Chicago on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloophealthbreast cancerbernie sanderssocietybeyoncearts & culturetechnologycyberbullyingu.s. & world2020 presidential electioninstagram
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories
News Fix: Tuesday's Top Stories
News Fix: Monday's Top Stories
News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stepfather shoots stepdaughter outside Elmhurst Hospital, then fatally shoots himself: officials
Potential Chicago teacher strike 2 weeks away if CPS, CTU can't reach deal
LIVE: Closing arguments begin in trials for 2 accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
Trump suggested moats, spikes to secure border
Grandma fights back against carjackers: Video
Woman charged in road rage fight on I-57 on South Side
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'
Show More
Body of kidnapped Calif. tech executive found in Santa Cruz Mountains: Sheriff
Doctor files lawsuit after sperm donation produces 17 kids
Service dog missing after rollover crash near Gary
Man wins $750K lawsuit after suing wife's lover
Casino, hotel proposed for Homewood, East Hazel Crest
More TOP STORIES News