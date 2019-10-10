News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Thursday, October, 10.
Runners on your mark! Chicago Marathon happening Sunday
More than 45,000 runners from over 100 countries will participate in the 26.2 mile iconic marathon across the city.
Marathon organizers will join Chicago officials Thursday morning with a welcome event for all participants.
The start and finish lines for the race are both in Grant Park on Columbus Drive.
If you're going bald - air pollution may be to blame!
Researchers say toxic particles can stop the cell process that promotes hair growth because crucial protein levels are blocked from follicles.
The pollutants are emitted from cars, industry and home heating. The study is from the Future Science Research Centre.
Toys "R" Us is back...online
Earlier this week the company announced the relaunch of its website in partnership with Target.
The relaunch comes a year after Toys "R" Us went bankrupt and closed all its stores.
Customers will be able to use Target's same day delivery, curbside or store pickup *and credit card discount.
