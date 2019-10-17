Arts & Entertainment

News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Thursday, October, 17.

Chicago Teachers Strike 2019

Thousands of teachers and support staff hit the picket lines this morning after the Chicago Teachers Union and CPS failed to reach a deal despite months of negotiations.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot cancelled school for CPS students on Thursday ahead of the official strike announcement.

You can find a list of resources for students and their families here.

House Committee Chair Congressman Elijah Cummings has died

The Maryland Democrat was a long time civil rights activist, and advocate for health care and education.

Cummings was also a staunch critic of President Trump. The two exchanged words publicly after Trump tweeted disparaging comments about Baltimore.

The congressman was 68.

GM, UAW reach tentative agreement that could end strike

The United Auto Workers are celebrating after reaching a tentative deal with General Motors on Wednesday after UAW members have been on strike for a month.

The contract proposal includes wage increases, health insurance security, and promises of new products for many factories to keep them on the job.

Workers will stay off the job and picked through the end of the week while union committees vote.

