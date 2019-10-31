news fix

News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Thursday, October 31.

CTU, CPS reach tentative agreement

It looks like CPS, CTU may have finally reached a deal.

Both the city and the union say they have reached a tentative agreement.

Teachers will rally at City Hall to make a final demand to Mayor Lightfoot to agree to add days at the end of the school year to make up for the time they've been on strike.

Mayor Lightfoot has said she would not approve those days saying "I've been clear from day one that CPS would not make up any strike days. And at this late hour, we are not adding any new issues."

Pulse nightclub memorial and museum designs revealed

The winning design concepts for the Pulse nightclub museum and memorial were unveiled Wednesday.

The memorial will feature a reflecting pool with rainbow-colored lines radiating from it.
49 people were killed and many more injured in the Orlando club mass shooting in back in 2016.

The memorial and museum are slated to open in 2022.

Indoor Halloween activities, trick-or-treating in the Chicago area

A fun video to start off your Halloween festivities!

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago architects celebrated the city's iconic buildings Wednesday night at the Council on Tall Buildings Costume Ball.



Chicago architects celebrated the city's iconic buildings Wednesday night at the Council on Tall Buildings Costume Ball.

For more trending topics content follow ABC7 Chicago Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagocook countyeducationnews fixsocietychicago teachers unionchicago public schoolsarts & cultureu.s. & worldstudents
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories
News Fix: Tuesday's Top Stories
News Fix: Monday's Top Stories
News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories
NEWS FIX
News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories
News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories
News Fix: Tuesday's Top Stories
News Fix: Monday's Top Stories
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU has 'tentative agreement' with CPS, but classes canceled with no 'return to work' agreement
Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Chicago area
Halloween trick-or-treating postponed in some suburbs
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
Man charged with DUI after car crashes into Crystal Lake church
Man acquitted in shooting of Shamiya Adams
New video of Mexican gun battle during El Chapo son raid
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain/snow mix turning to snow, windy and cold Thursday
Uber files lawsuit against Skokie over new ride-hailing tax
$200M in meth found hidden in Sriracha bottles: Police
Multiple robberies reported on Pink Line trains: police
St. Charles North football player home after weeks in hospital for brain injury
More TOP STORIES News