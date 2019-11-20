news fix

News Fix: Tom Hanks is actually related to Mister Rogers

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Mark Rivera has your top stories for Wednesday, November 20.

Serena Williams' smashed tennis racket goes to auction

The tennis racket Serena Williams smashed during the U.S. Open final in 2018 is up for auction beginning next Monday.

Williams received a penalty after a dispute with the chair umpire and eventually lost the match to Naomi Osaka.

The New York Times reports that the opening bid with Goldin Auctions is $2,000 but the racket could be sold up to $50,000.

2019's Top 10 Worst Toys

A consumer safety group has released its annual list of the "10 Worst Toys" for the holiday season.

World Against Toys Causing Harm or "WATCH" unveiled its Top 10 Worst Toys of 2019 list earlier this week.

Among the 10 toys are a Nerf Dart gun, a plastic "Power Rangers" claw, and an ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime.

The Toy Association call this list "misleading."

It suggests that parents always buy toys from reputable stores and online sellers.

Tom Hanks finds out he's related to Mister Rogers

Tom Hanks just found out he's actually related to Fred Rogers, the beloved TV host he plays in a new movie!

The actor found out the two are 6th cousins through Ancestry.com.

They reportedly share a *fifth great grandfather, who came immigrated to America from Germany in the 18th century.

Hanks said he didn't know they were related before taking the role.

"A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood" opens in theaters Friday.

