News Fix: Tuesday's Top Stories

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Tuesday, Sept. 10.Believers from all around the country are flocking to a local church to see what appears to be a portrait of a crying Virgin Mary.A caretaker at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church said they saw what looked like tears pouring from the Virgin Mary's eyes ahead of Sunday's servicesAnd some worshippers are saying the tears are a sign from above as the church prepares for its second bankruptcy hearing in the past year.The church is the second oldest Greek Orthodox congregation in the US and has been around for more than 100 years.A video of New York City toddlers running to greet each other has gone viral.The video has been sweeping the Internet after one of the dad's posted the two besties on Facebook.Their parents say the two-year-olds are inseparable and describe them as partners-in-crime.A Chicago favorite is celebrating a huge milestone this year!Garrett Popcorn is celebrating its' 70th anniversary and wants to pass the goodies on to you! This week only you can get a special bag of the popular Garrett mix for just 70 cents.The price reflects a penny for every year the company has been in business.Head to the store between 11 a.m. -1 p.m. this week to get the deal.You can also order the deal online for the full month of September.