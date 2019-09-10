Arts & Entertainment

News Fix: Tuesday's Top Stories

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Crying Virgin Mary attracts crowd as historic church up for sale again

Believers from all around the country are flocking to a local church to see what appears to be a portrait of a crying Virgin Mary.

A caretaker at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church said they saw what looked like tears pouring from the Virgin Mary's eyes ahead of Sunday's services

And some worshippers are saying the tears are a sign from above as the church prepares for its second bankruptcy hearing in the past year.

The church is the second oldest Greek Orthodox congregation in the US and has been around for more than 100 years.

NYC toddler 'besties' go viral in adorable video

A video of New York City toddlers running to greet each other has gone viral.

The video has been sweeping the Internet after one of the dad's posted the two besties on Facebook.

Their parents say the two-year-olds are inseparable and describe them as partners-in-crime.

Garrett Popcorn celebrates 70 years

A Chicago favorite is celebrating a huge milestone this year!

Garrett Popcorn is celebrating its' 70th anniversary and wants to pass the goodies on to you! This week only you can get a special bag of the popular Garrett mix for just 70 cents.

The price reflects a penny for every year the company has been in business.

Head to the store between 11 a.m. -1 p.m. this week to get the deal.

You can also order the deal online for the full month of September.

For more trending topics content follow ABC7 Chicago on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopcook countychildrensocietyfoodarts & culturechurchu.s. & worldviralvirgin mary
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
News Flash: Monday Top Stories
News Flash: Da Bears
News Flash: Wednesday Top Stories
News Flash: Tuesday Top Stories
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 14, sexually assaulted on way to school in Burbank
1 in custody after Oak Brook hotel housekeeper sexually assaulted
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Man fatally shot near Archer Heights Starbucks
Sea turtle recovering after being found with 3-foot spear in its neck
Indiana woman says tattoo led to arrest for drug deal she wasn't at
Show choir to count as PE credit
Show More
Crying Virgin Mary attracts crowds as historic church up for sale
The complicated evolution of Dennis Rodman
Father charged with murder after 2-year-old son is shot, killed
Garrett Popcorn selling 70 cent bags to celebrate anniversary
Viral video shows deaf woman berated at drive-thru for not using speaker to order
More TOP STORIES News