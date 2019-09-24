Arts & Entertainment

News Fix: Tuesday's Top Stories

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Tuesday Sept. 24.

CTU to begin strike vote, Bernie Sanders headed to rally

The Chicago Teacher's Union is scheduled to begin voting on whether to authorize a strike over CPS contract breakdown.

CTU plans to hold a rally Tuesday afternoon and will be joined by some GM workers who are also on strike as well as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Union leaders say class size and staffing shortages are major areas of concern.

The earliest a strike could happen is October 7.

ICE raids Southeast Side pizza shop

Five people were detained Monday in a raid by immigration officials at a pizza place on the Southeast Side in Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted out support for residents' and their families.

We have more information on immigration rights posted here.

VOTE 2020: National Voter Registration Day

Tuesday, September 24 is National Voter Registration Day.

The day is meant to encourage citizens to register to vote before the 2020 election.

The unofficial holiday started in 2012 and with more than 300,000 Americans registering to vote during that inaugural campaign.

Click the link above for voter registration information for Illinois, Indiana or Wisconsin residents.

