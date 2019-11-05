News Fix: Tuesday's Top Stories

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Monday, November 5.It's happening!Students at the University of Wisconsin are preparing to have their dining hall food delivered...by robots.The school is launching the new delivery service with a fleet of 30 autonomous robots.Students can order their food from an app and say where they want it delivered.They can even track the robot's progress on the app.This morning hundreds of Oklahoma prison inmates are waking up in their own beds.The state just had the largest commutation in U.S. history.Nearly 500 inmates walked out of prison Monday.Oklahoma lawmakers passed reforms that turned some low-level felonies into misdemeanors.Over the weekend, the state's pardon and parole board approved the commutations. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are hopeful this will help reform Oklahoma's justice system.Just the cutest thing!You may recall this 4-year-old's Mayor Lori Lightfoot Halloween costume.Idris Lockett and his family went to city hall Monday for a pizza party with the mayor after she said she loved his costume.However, this is not Idris' first brush with fame.He was born with a heart defect and after several surgeries and treatments at Lurie Children's hospital he took part in a billboard campaign raising awareness for pediatric heart disease.