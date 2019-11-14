news fix

News Fix: 'Unicorn Puppy' captures hearts all over Internet

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Thursday, November 14.

"Unicorn Puppy" takes over the Internet

One sweet rescue puppy is capturing the heart of thousands after going viral on social media.

The little guy has been nicknamed the "unicorn puppy" but his real name is Narwhal.

The 10-week-old puppy was rescued by Mac's Mission- a nonprofit dog rescue that predominately helps homeless dogs and pups with special needs -- has a small tail-like growth on his forehead.

The shelter said Narwhal is not yet available for adoption, but it doesn't look like he will have trouble finding a great home.

Motorola releasing iconic Razr phone with foldable screen

Motorola is bracing for the future by returning to the past.

The company is adapting its historical flip-phone design for a smartphone with a foldable screen.

The idea is to make the phone more compact for carrying and storing when folded and not in use.

The phone will launch in the U.S. in January starting at $1,500.

Thursday is World Diabetes Day

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) released new figures highlighting the alarming growth in the prevalence of diabetes around the world.

The reports showed there are 38 million more adults estimated to be living with diabetes compared to the results published in 2017.

New findings published on Thursday in the 9th Edition of the IDF Diabetes Atlas, show that there are now approximately 463 million adults with diabetes worldwide.

For more trending topics content follow ABC7 Chicago Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopmotorolahealthnews fixsocietypetspet rescuearts & culturetechnologyu.s. & worldcellphonepuppydiabetes
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
News Fix: Colin Kaepernick to work out for NFL teams
News Fix: World's Largest Starbucks opening in Chicago
News Fix: Monday's Top Stories
News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories
NEWS FIX
News Fix: Colin Kaepernick to work out for NFL teams
News Fix: World's Largest Starbucks opening in Chicago
News Fix: Monday's Top Stories
News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police report reveals new details on Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings racist incident
Woman struck, critically injured by CPD squad car in South Shore
CPS opens applications for academic school program expansion
Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls, including student
Fire erupts in Englewood church
Teams of shoplifters target Chicago stores
Chicago 'Holidays in the Loop' guide 2019
Show More
Chicago inspectors conduct underage vaping sales stings as national epidemic continues
2 CPD officers credited with saving child from burning car on West Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, still cold Thursday
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
Water main break closes lane of US 41 in Highland Park
More TOP STORIES News