News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories

Trump impeachment: Pelosi announces formal inquiry
Major news out of Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
The investigation will focus in part on whether the President withheld aid to Ukraine pressuring them to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.
President Trump called the move by democrats quote "Presidential Harassment." A transcript of that call with the Ukrainian President was released Wednesday morning.
JUUL CEO steps down, company suspends all U.S. advertising
More breaking news Wednesday morning, the CEO of the vaping company "Juul" has stepped down.
The company says a replacement has already been named and they will move operations in a new direction.
The company also announced all broadcast, print and digital advertisements in the U.S. will immediately stop.
The news comes after states have started creating new laws and some even banning the sale of vapes products altogether following an alarming rise in the number of underage people vaping and a surge in mysterious vaping-related illnesses.
Chicagoans drive overnight to attend the #EndGunViolence rally in D.C.
Dozens of busses loaded up Tuesday night to make their way to the nation's capital to participate in the rally.
The rally is planned around the House Judiciary Committee's scheduled hearing on "Protecting America from Assault Weapons"
