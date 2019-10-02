News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Wednesday, October 2.Yuengling and son brewery announced that it is creating a new beer with the Hershey's company.The Yuengling Hershey's chocolate porter combines the flavors of chocolate with caramel and dark roasted malts.The chocolate porter will be available only in bars and restaurants on the east coast while supplies starting mid-October.State Representative Emmanuel "Chris" Welch has introduced a bill that would allow Illinois college athletes to make money from endorsementsWelch introduced his legislation on the same day California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that allows college athletes to hire agents and make money from endorsement deals with sponsors, despite objections from the NCAA.If the Illinois bill is passed, it would also take effect in 2023.Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are suing a British tabloid over publication of a personal letter written by Meghan to her estranged father.Prince Harry says the behavior of the tabloid press quote..."destroys people and destroys lives."The prince goes on to say "my deepest fear is history repeating itself...I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."In a statement of their own, 'Mail on Sunday' says it is standing by the story and will defend itself vigorously.