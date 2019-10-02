Arts & Entertainment

News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Wednesday, October 2.

Chocolate Beer, yes it's happening

Yuengling and son brewery announced that it is creating a new beer with the Hershey's company.

The Yuengling Hershey's chocolate porter combines the flavors of chocolate with caramel and dark roasted malts.

The chocolate porter will be available only in bars and restaurants on the east coast while supplies starting mid-October.



Illinois legislator introduces bill to allow college athletes to be paid

State Representative Emmanuel "Chris" Welch has introduced a bill that would allow Illinois college athletes to make money from endorsements

Welch introduced his legislation on the same day California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that allows college athletes to hire agents and make money from endorsement deals with sponsors, despite objections from the NCAA.

If the Illinois bill is passed, it would also take effect in 2023.

Meghan Markle suing British tabloid over letter to dad

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are suing a British tabloid over publication of a personal letter written by Meghan to her estranged father.

Prince Harry says the behavior of the tabloid press quote..."destroys people and destroys lives."

The prince goes on to say "my deepest fear is history repeating itself...I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces."

In a statement of their own, 'Mail on Sunday' says it is standing by the story and will defend itself vigorously.

Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolooproyalssocietyathletesfoodprince harryroyal familyarts & culturemeghan markleu.s. & worldhersheybeercollege student
