News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Wednesday, October, 9.

Montgomery, Alabama elects city's first black mayor in 200-year history

Voters in Montgomery, Alabama have elected the first black mayor in that city's 200-year history.

Probate Judge Steven Reed won about 67% of the vote in Tuesday's mayoral runoff, according to unofficial returns.

He is the first black mayor of the city where the Confederacy was formed in 1861.

Nobel Prize Week 2019

It's Nobel Prize week and people from all over the world are being honored for their accomplishments in literature, science, medicine and of course humanitarian efforts.

This morning, the winners in Chemistry were recognized for their work with lithium-ion batteries and on Thursday two Literature laureates will be announced.

Earlier this week, three men, two American and one British, were awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen

The Nobel Peace Prize will be awarded on Friday.

Mattel introduces Judge Barbie

Mattel introduced its new collection "Judge Barbie" last week

The new dolls will come with a judge's gavel, a black robe and a lacey white collar looks like the one worn by Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Judge Barbie will be sold in four different skin tones with four hairstyles.

Mattel has released a number of new collections this year including historical women, Day of Dead as well as a new transgender line of dolls.

