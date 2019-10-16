Arts & Entertainment

News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Wednesday, October, 16.

The 4th Democratic Presidential Debate

The president's impeachment inquiry was a central topic as a-dozen Democratic candidates met on stage.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said impeachment was the only choice for "the most corrupt president in the history of this country."

Later in the debate, the three oldest candidates faced questions over their age.

Sanders is the oldest candidate at 78 He declined to answer when asked how he would reassure Americans of his good health. Sanders just returned to the campaign trail after suffering a heart attack.

76-year-old Biden argued that his experience and wisdom are assets because "I know what has to be done" as president.

Elizabeth Warren, who's 70 years old, promised to outwork, out-organize and outlast anyone, including the Republicans.

NASA's spacesuits have a new look
Astronauts will rock the red, white and blue design for the planned moon landing on the lunar south pole.

The new suits are supposed to be more comfortable and provide greater mobility and flexibility. They were specifically designed for astronauts to move around freely as they walk on the surface of the moon.

Night of 1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns

EMBED More News Videos

You can experience a night of 1,000 Jack-o-Lanterns at the Chicago Botanic Garden.


The elaborate display of festive, carved pumpkins is back at the Chicago Botanic Garden and opens Wednesday evening.

The display was so popular, that the feature is extended to 10 days this year.

For more trending topics content follow ABC7 Chicago Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloophalloweensocietyarts & cultureu.s. & worldpolitics2020 presidential electionpumpkinpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories
News Fix: Tuesday's Top Stories
News Fix: Monday's Top Stories
News Fix: Thursday's Top Stories
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot: 'Crystal clear' CTU will go on strike, no classes Thursday
New Chicago DEA boss targets 'Trafficking Jam' by 2 drug cartels
Employee shot inside Alsip Wendy's, suspect in custody
SEIU announces deal with Chicago Park District
Day of Dead mural wraps around Little Village Restaurant
Joe Maddon hired as manager of LA Angels, ESPN reports
GM, UAW reach deal tentative agreement that could end strike
Show More
Teacher's Columbus Day shirt sparks controversy
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare if schools are closed
ABC 7 Over the air Viewers: Plan to rescan on October 18
National Boss's Day history, connection to Deerfield
Blue Halloween buckets raise awareness about autism
More TOP STORIES News