News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories

Wednesday, October. 23.
NBA season is finally here
The Chicago Bulls open their season tonight against the Charlotte Hornets. The first home game of the season is Saturday, Oct. 26 at the United Center.
You can find the Bulls' full schedule here.
Miller Lite is offering up some free beer, if you 'unfollow' them
The company says the goal is getting people out of the house and being more social.
Miller says it got the idea after learning many younger people are spending less time with their friends and family.
To get in on the deal, you have to take a photo proving you unfollowed them on social media then send it to the company.
You can be a "Toys 'R' Us Kid" with new pop-up exhibit
The iconic toy store company is opening a pop-up interactive play land on Magnificent Mile across the street from Water Tower Place.
The pop-up will feature dozens of rooms devoted to toys, a giant ball pit and much more.
The exhibit opens Thursday, October 24 and runs through January 26. Tickets are $28 for adults and $20 for kids.
