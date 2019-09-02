Arts & Entertainment

News Flash: Monday Top Stories

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Diane Pathieu takes a look at your top stories for Labor Day.

Kevin Hart injured in California car crash

Comedian Kevin Hart was injured in an early morning vehicle crash Sunday in the hills just south of Calabasas, CA.

Officials said Hart was a passenger in his own classic 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver lost control of the vehicle during a turn.

Hart's condition was not immediately available, but sources said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Midland-Odessa mass shooting

Police say they are still unsure why 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator opened fire at random in the West Texas city of Odessa killing 7 and injuring 22 others.

Police said Ator erupted in the violent attack after being pulled over for a routine traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

Ator was eventually killed by police outside a busy movie theater.
Sources say Ator was recently fired from his job but have no official motive for the shooting.

This makes the 4th reported mass shooting in the U.S. this summer, the 2nd in Texas.

Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian now a Category 5 storm is one of the most powerful storms ever recorded and continues to bear down on the Bahamas Monday morning.

Right now the National Hurricane Center forecasts Dorian to be 40 to 50 miles off the Florida coast on Tuesday and Wednesday

Officials in Florida and South Carolina have ordered mandatory evacuations along their coasts and North Carolina has also declared a state of emergency.

