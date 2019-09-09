News Flash: Monday Top Stories

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Tanja Babich has your top stories for Monday, Sept 9.
State and city of Chicago to receive funding for opioid epidemic
The state of Illinois and the city of Chicago are receiving nearly $38 million in federal grants to fight the opioid epidemic
State Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth said the Health and Human Services Department will provide $29 million and the CDC will provide an additional 5 million for state programs along with an additional $3 million for services in Chicago.
The funding will be used to start treatment and rehabilitation programs.
CTA to start offering 'Baby on Board' buttons to expecting riders
CTA announced they will start offering "Baby on Board" buttons to expecting mothers. The idea behind the buttons is that not all pregnancies are easily visible, which can make it difficult for other riders to determine whether to offer up their seat.
The buttons will show the message, "Baby on Board! Could we please sit down?"
Kanye West brings "Sunday Service" to Chicago
Kanye West took fans to church on Sunday morning as he brought his "Sunday Service" performance to Chicago for the first time.Tickets for the event were announced on Saturday and were gone in an under hour.
Fellow Chicago native Chance the Rapper also took the stage Sunday morning during the Northerly Island performance.
