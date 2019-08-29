News Flash: Thursday Top Stories

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown takes a look at your top stories for Thursday.Take a look at this, a Colorado couple's surveillance video captured a mother bear and her cubs entering a Colorado couple's home Monday night.71-year old Jon Johnson and his wife George Field said they fought off the bears using their fists and a Louisville Slugger bat.Luckily, both were able to escape with only minor injuries.The once tropical storm, now officially classified as Hurricane Dorian, may headed towards Florida's east coast.The U.S. National hurricane center said Dorian was expected to strengthen into a dangerous category 3 hurricane and the Govenor of Florida declared a state of emergency for all those folks on the eastern border of the state.This looks messy and kind of fun! More than 20,000 people pelted each other with ripe tomatoes Wednesday in the annual "Tomatina" street battle in a town in eastern Spain.The party used approximately 145 tons of tomatoes for the hour long battle.