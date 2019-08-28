Arts & Entertainment

News Flash: Wednesday Top Stories

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown takes a look at your top stories for Wednesday.

McHenry Queen of Hearts VFW raffle winner

A man simply known as "Fred K." became a millionaire thanks to the McHenry Queen of Hearts drawing Tuesday night.

Fred K. won roughly $2.7 million, half of the $5.438 million jackpot up for grabs in the VFW's raffle game.

Gator Robb's new girlfriend

It looks like the man who came to Chicago to catch an alligator ended up catching a few hearts as well.
Frank Robb, the man known for catching the Humboldt Lagoon gator, "Chance the Snapper" tells ABC7 he's been dating a woman from the Windy City.

Mayor Lightfoot: 100 days in office

Mayor Lori Lightfoot marks her 100th day as Chicago's Mayor today.

Lightfoot made history when she was elected as the city's first African-American female and LGBTQ mayor.

