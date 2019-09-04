News Flash: Wednesday Top Stories

Arts & Entertainment

By Dresa Cockrell
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's Terrell Brown has your top stories for Wednesday, Sept 4.

Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition

A major update coming from retailer giant, Walmart.

The company announced they will discontinue the sale of handgun ammunition and publicly requested that customers refrain from openly carrying firearms in stores

The news comes days after another mass shooting claimed seven lives in Odessa, Texas and follows two other back-to-back shootings last month, one of them at a Walmart store.

Pop star Ariana Grande suing Forever 21 over ads featuring 'look-alike model'

Ariana Grande filed a lawsuit on Monday against Forever 21 as well as a spinoff beauty brand called Riley Rose, alleging they "stole" the her name, likeness and other intellectual property in a social media campaign.

Grande's suit comes days after reports that Forever 21 may be preparing for bankruptcy.

According to Bloomberg news, as the fashion retailer's cash dwindles their turnaround options are fading.

Tracking Hurricane Dorian

We're still keeping an eye on ever changing storm known as Hurricane Dorian.

Currently Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are all under a state of emergency as the now Category 2 storm start to move from over the Bahamas.

The Bahamian Prime Minister called the hurricane "one of the greatest national crises in our country's history".

