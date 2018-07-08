Next on Windy City LIVE

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

CHICAGO --
Monday, July 9
Hockey great Eddie Olczyk drops in. The Balanced Babe blogger Sarah Baker has healthy recipes for the summer. Meet the 10-year-old and 13-year-old Chicagoans who edged out nearly 47,000 students to win a prestigious writing contest. Plus your chance to win up to $5000 in new carpeting.

Tuesday, July 10
Author and award-winning civil rights attorney Areva Martin is live in studio. We have a performance from the Broadway musical, "Waitress." And live goats in the studio as we practice goat yoga.

Wednesday, July 11

Chance the Rapper is back! Plus, we continue our Chicago Music Series with the band, Where's Jameson? Also, the BBQ for the Troops and WGN-AM's Roe Conn.

Thursday, July 12
Singer Taylor Bennett featuring Bianca Shaw. Comedian Brian Babylon. Film critic Richard Roeper reviews new films. franklyHANK reviews the Broadway In Chicago musical, "Waitress."

Friday, July 13
A star-studded show today. New York Times Best-selling author Gillian Flynn is here along with actress Patricia Clarkson and actor Chris Messina. Ryan has a new "2 Minute Warning" with Sinbad. Our friends from Kalhari Resort stop by with your chance to win a fun getaway! And Comedian Kelsie Huff is here.
