music news

Nicki Minaj says she's retiring to 'have my family'

Nicki Minaj says she's retiring.

The rapper made the surprise announcement on Twitter Thursday, writing: "I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me...Love you for LIFE."



Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Mara, has been active in the music industry for more than a decade. Between 2010 and 2018, she released four studio albums, two of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She's released or appeared as a featured artist on dozens of singles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrapperhollywoodmusicmusic newsretirement
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUSIC NEWS
Taylor Swift sets new record with sixth No. 1 album
This girl is on fire: Maren Morris leads CMA nominations
Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer
Taylor Swift to rerecord music now owned by Scooter Braun
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bears, Packers to kick off NFL's 100th season Thursday at Soldier Field
1 hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan at North Avenue Beach
Police warn of sexual abuse, attempted kidnapping of girl, 13, in Lincoln Park
Starbucks to open Reserve Roastery on Mag Mile in November
Baby Bears superfans celebrate team's 100th season
14 sue Lyft, claim they were raped or sexually assaulted by drivers
Animals find refuge in Chicago from Hurricane Dorian
Show More
2nd death linked to vaping
Obama Presidential Center affecting housing rates: Report
Walgreens asks customers not to openly carry guns in its stores
1 killed, 1 wounded in Robbins shooting
Vaping damages lungs, even sans nicotine, THC: Study
More TOP STORIES News