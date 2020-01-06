Arts & Entertainment

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to donate $500k to help fight Australian wildfires

Actress Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban are joining in on the list of celebrities to help firefighters battle the deadly wildfires in Australia.

The couple took to Instagram saying that they will donate $500,000 to the rural fire services.

"Our family's support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia," both couples posted to Instagram. "We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now."



On Saturday, American singer Pink also plans to donate $500,000 to battle the Australian wildfires.

The family of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin also is coming to rescue by rescuing and saving more than 90,000 animals.

The Australian wildfire, raging since September, has taken the lives of 23 people, destroyed more than 1,400 homes and killed or displaced thousands of animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityaustraliawildfiredonations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed, woman injured in Maywood house fire: officials
Infant beaten to death in Chicago Lawn: autopsy
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
'Hamilton' ends Chicago run after over 3 years
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on the East Side: CPD
Chicago congestion tax for Uber, Lyft starts Monday
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Show More
2 teen girls charged in Red Line robbery, beating of pregnant woman: police
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
3 charged with stealing nearly $20K in jewelry from Lake Co. Costco
Child among 5 hospitalized after NW Side crash: fire officials
More TOP STORIES News