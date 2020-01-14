television

Nik Wallenda to attempt highwire walk across active volcano in Nicaragua in live ABC special

Nik Wallenda attempts a walk approximately 1,300 feet long and 25 stories above street level across New York City's iconic Times Square on Sunday, June 23, 2019. (Jeff Neira/Walt Disney Television)

Daredevil Nik Wallenda has his sights set on a new daring highwire stunt, this time across an active volcano.

As part of an upcoming live special airing March 4 on ABC, Wallenda will attempt a 1,800-foot walk over the Masaya Volcano in Masaya, Nicaragua. According to the network, the stunt will mark Wallenda's "longest and highest highwire walk ever attempted."

The network added: "Part of the famed Pacific Ring of Fire, Masaya encompasses multiple craters and is one of very few volcanoes to possess a lava lake. The extreme environment at Masaya will add an extra set of risks to Nik's already daring walk. Throughout the televised event, Nik and his family will be featured in interviews about the rigging, planning and execution of the walk. Volcanologists and various professionals will also be on-site to lend their expertise."



"After spending years scouting and researching volcanoes, I fully realize why no one has ever attempted this feat: Mother Nature is extremely unpredictable. It is by far the most dangerous walk I have EVER attempted, and that alone makes it very intimidating," Wallenda said in a statement. "I am pushing myself beyond my comfort zone by the feat itself, but I know that I am up to the challenge. I must admit, it is scary."

In a statement, a representative said the government of Nicaragua was "thrilled to be able to showcase Nicaragua through an ambitious walk by Nik Wallenda."

Wallenda's volcano walk is the latest in a string of daring highwire walks. He and his sister Lijana walked 25 stories above Times Square last year. Previous televised specials have chronicled Wallenda's walks across a Grand Canyon gorge, across Niagara Falls and between skyscrapers in Chicago.

Catch "Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda" on ABC at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 4.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionnik wallendaabc
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
Abby Huntsman to leave 'The View'
Batman's sidekick gets Hollywood star next to West's
Kerry Washington outfits a daring dress and harness combo
Jeopardy! Night 2: Ken Jennings mimics 'Jeopardy James'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in Chicago
Chicago Bears move training camp back to Halas Hall
Aurora man killed in hit-and-run crash identified
Suspect fatally shot in shootout with Gary police killed woman at Merrillville hotel, police say
DUI charge dropped against retired priest accused in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run
Winter Weather Advisory issued for possible freezing drizzle
Trump supporters line up overnight for Milwaukee rally
Show More
Serial killer suspected in 1976 DuPage Co. cold case murder, authorities say
Chicago woman with rare condition shares how blood donations helped save her life
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
Archdiocese of Chicago closing 5 schools
Man, 77, found dead after SW Side house fire
More TOP STORIES News