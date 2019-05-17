selena

NKOTB performs Selena tribute in Corpus Christi with Selena's siblings in the crowd

By Danny Clemens
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- New Kids on the Block honored Tejano legend Selena during a South Texas concert earlier this week, initially unaware that the singer's family members were singing along from the front row.

The boy band performed a tribute to Selena, singing her 1994 hit "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" as a photo of Selena was displayed on a screen behind them at Corpus Christi's American Bank Center Arena on May 13.

Selena was born outside of Houston but spent much of her life in Corpus Christi. The city is home to a museum honoring the late Tejano singer.

Little did the band members know, Selena's siblings Suzette and AB were in the front row.

In an Instagram post after the performance, NKOTB frontman Donnie Wahlberg said time stopped the moment he saw Suzette, who he called an angel, in the front row: "I am so humbled by this moment. So blessed to have been a part of this moment. So overwhelmed to see the love and respect that this amazing family rightfully gets in their hometown!"



Wahlberg posted a photo showing himself hugging Suzette in the crowd and a later photo backstage with both of the Quintanillas.

Suzette Quintanilla called the experience "a moment I'm definitely never gonna forget" in an Instagram post and thanked band member Donnie Wahlberg "for being super sweet and having our hometown sing along to BIDI BIDI BOM BOM."



Wahlberg followed up Thursday with another Instagram photo showing a box of Selena swag the Quintanilla family had sent to his dressing room ahead of a performance in San Antonio.

Photos posted to social media showed Wahlberg performing that night in a tank honoring Selena as "La Reina," Spanish for "the queen."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertlive musictexas newsmusic newsu.s. & worldselena
SELENA
Get schooled in Selena with this new college course
Selena mural erased hours after it was completed
Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena
Selena's life story to be told on Netflix
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
Rahm Emanuel leaves City Hall on last day as Chicago mayor
Chicago Weather Cleanup underway after storms drop hail, topple trees
Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Maywood injures 2
Hungy Hound: Chicago deep-pan pizza at Lefty's
Report says Ohio State doc abused 177, officials were aware
Fight for Chicago's 5th Ward continues
Show More
35 arrested in Detroit human trafficking sting
Judge won't kick decision in Smollett case to another judge
Fox River bridge construction stalled over 2 years
House approves sweeping Equality Act to expand gay rights
Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot presented transition team report
More TOP STORIES News