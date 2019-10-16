ABC Primetime

Nolan Gould talks about the final season of 'Modern Family'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- It's a bit surreal to the cast of "Modern Family" that this series is coming to an end this 11th season.

Especially for Nolan Gould. He's played Luke Dunphy for most of his childhood. He's literally grown up right before our eyes on ABC.

"I still just haven't found a good way to sum it up. It's 11 years of your life, it's been an amazing journey and experience, and I'll never find anything quite like what we have going on here so there's a lot of different emotions coming into the final season but we're about half way done and it's feeling really strong, it's going to be an amazing season," Gould said.

Along with that, come fans that feel like they know him. Gould says that was weird for him at first, but now, he compares it to a family reunion.

"I get it, it's kind of like running into an uncle you haven't seen in a few years," he said.

As for his character's growth, he says he's happy with it. His only wish is that Luke and dad Phil go out in the finale as best buds.

"I would like to see amends be made, I'd like to see Luke be all goofy with Phil again," Gould said.

Tonight's episode revolved around a pool party where Cam and Mitch end up feeling insecure about their bodies despite trying to show Lily that she shouldn't feel nervous.

Don't miss "Modern Family" tonight at 9/8c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimemodern family
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Tiffany Haddish listens as 'Kids Say The Darndest Things'
Jake Choi and Kimrie Lewis talk about 'Single Parents'
Fathers of Friday night: Randall Park, Diedrich Bader
James Roday talks about season 2 of 'A Million Little Things'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot: 'Crystal clear' CTU will go on strike, no classes Thursday
New Chicago DEA boss targets 'Trafficking Jam' by 2 drug cartels
Woman reportedly shot inside Alsip Wendy's
'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked teen dies by suicide
Video shows 2 firing shots in Aurora subdivision
2nd teen dies after Calumet City mall parking lot shooting
Wisconsin 2nd-grader caught vaping at elementary school
Show More
ABC 7 Over the air Viewers: Plan to rescan on October 18
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare if schools are closed
Night of 1,000 Jack-o-Lanterns opens at Chicago Botanic Garden
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy, chilly Wednesday
NASA moves up 1st all-woman utility spacewalk
More TOP STORIES News