ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Northwestern physician connects medicine and magic

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Ricardo Rosenkranz demonstrated his skills as an illusionist - and discussed the connection between medicine and magic - with ABC7 Chicago's anchors. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Dr. Ricardo Rosenkranz demonstrated his skills as an illusionist - and discussed the connection between medicine and magic - with ABC7 Chicago's anchors.

In addition to his career as a magician, Rosenkranz is a physician at Northwestern University. He will be performing in "The Rosenkranz Mysteries: Physician Magician" at the Royal George Theater through May 6.

For more information and tickets, visit: www.therosenkranzmysteries.com.

The Rosenkranz Mysteries: Physician Magician
The Royal George Theater
1641 N. Halsted Street

Thursday-Friday 8 p.m.
Saturday 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sunday 2 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmagicdoctorsperforming artsChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News