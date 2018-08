Northwestern physician connects medicine and magic

Dr. Ricardo Rosenkranz demonstrated his skills as an illusionist - and discussed the connection between medicine and magic - with ABC7 Chicago's anchors.In addition to his career as a magician, Rosenkranz is a physician at Northwestern University. He will be performing in "The Rosenkranz Mysteries: Physician Magician" at the Royal George Theater through May 6.For more information and tickets, visit: www.therosenkranzmysteries.com. The Royal George Theater1641 N. Halsted StreetThursday-Friday 8 p.m.Saturday 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.Sunday 2 p.m.