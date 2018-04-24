ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Royal Baby Fever: Odds are in for royal baby name

Prince William and Duchess Kate leave the hospital with their third child. (John Stillwell/Pool photo via AP, File)

Prince William and Duchess Kate have welcomed a baby boy, but royal baby fans are still in anticipation. The baby's name has not yet been announced.

The baby's full name, which will likely be announced in the next few days, will be His Royal Highness, Prince (Name) of Cambridge.

According to the Mirror Online, if it's a boy, the bookies have "Arthur" as the favorite, with 2-1 odds. Next up is "James" (4-1), "Phillip" (5-1) and "Albert" (6-1).

Had the child been a girl, "Mary" had the best odds at 3-1. That's because Mary is one of the Queen's middle names, and also her grandmother's name. "Alice" and "Victoria" were the next two favorites.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
