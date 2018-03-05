Official trailer released for 'Roseanne' revival!

NEW YORK --We're getting a first official look at the Conner family back in action! The Roseanne revival released a trailer for this upcoming season and it will give you all the feels.
For the revival, the revelations made by Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) in the show's original finale will be ignored. As you can plainly see, Dan (John Goodman) is alive! Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Alicia Goranson), D.J. (Michael Fishman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), David (Johnny Galecki), Beverly Harris (Estelle Parsons), and Nancy (Sandra Bernhard) are all returning to the show as well. Sarah Chalke known as "the other Becky" will take on a new role for the revival.
Roseanne is set to premiere on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 with an hour-long episode at 8 p.m. ET| 7 p.m. CT on ABC!
