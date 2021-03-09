On The Red Carpet celebrates history-making awards, groundbreaking Disney+ releases

"Nomadland" director Chloé Zhao and "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" actress Andra Day both scored history-making wins at the Golden Globes. "Nomadland" won four more awards at the Critics Choice Awards. This is all leading up to the moment we've been waiting for -- the Oscar nominations on Monday, March 15.
From couch couture to virtual red carpet show stoppers -- supermodel and fashion expert Roshumba Williams discusses recent fashion highlights. Plus, Localish "Glam Lab" host Jo Trupp reveals how the stars are giving themselves facials at home.
Another iconic female vocalist is getting her story told onscreen -- Aretha Franklin. Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo plays the Queen of Soul in National Geographic's anthology series "Genius: Aretha," premiering March 21.
Taking things to the next level is Hulu's action-packed sci-fi movie "Boss Level." Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Selina Lo and director Joe Carnahan join On The Red Carpet to talk about their time loop thriller, now available on the streaming service.
Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" premiered Friday in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access. Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina share how they brought the animated adventure to life from their homes. Another huge element of the groundbreaking movie the cast couldn't wait to discuss? The food and the role it plays in the film and in their lives.
It was also a big weekend for "WandaVision" fans. The hit Marvel Studios show dropped its finale on Friday. The cast talks about the mind-bending show, streaming on Disney+, and even gives a hint as to what Easter Eggs to look out for.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
