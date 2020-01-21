Arts & Entertainment

'Once On This Island' opens at Cadillac Palace Theatre

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Once On This Island" opens Tuesday at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, and it features a Chicago native.

Cast member Jahmaul Bakare spoke with ABC7's Janet Davies on Tuesday about the show.

"It's about a girl who has a journey, and you have certain people from the island who don't agree with the journey and don't want her to go along with it," Bakare said. "In her heart, she feels it's something that is right; she has the faith and she also has the help of the gods to help her along this journey."

"Once On This Island" opens Tuesday at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

It runs 90 minutes without an intermission.

Tickets start at $21, and the show is recommended for ages 5 and older. Visit broadwayinchicago.com for more information.
