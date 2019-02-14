ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Opening for Hamilton: The Exhibition at Northerly Island pushed back to April 27

EMBED </>More Videos

The opening for "Hamilton the Exhibition" at Northerly Island has been pushed back three weeks.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The opening for "Hamilton the Exhibition" at Northerly Island has been pushed back three weeks.

The exhibit will now open on April 27 in part to the recent brutal cold.

The exhibit is a collaboration between "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, creative director David Korins, who designed the set for Hamilton, Yale University professor Joanne Freeman, director Thomas Kail and producer Jeffrey Seller. Harvard University professor Annette Gordon-Reed is also contributing to the exhibit.


The exhibit will be on display in a free-standing, all weather structure the size of a football field for a limited time in Chicago before touring other cities.

Tickets go on sale Friday. For more information, visit hamiltonexhibition.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlin-manuel mirandahamiltonmusicalhistoryChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hamilton: The Exhibition to open at Northerly Island in November
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
From boy bands to a flamenco festival, here are the top music events in Chicago this week
Best dressed: 3 great fashion and beauty events in Chicago this week
3 cool music events in Chicago this weekend
5 events worth checking out in Evanston this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke's wife to speak out after former officer beaten in Conn. prison
2 shot on Kennedy Expressway; IB local lanes reopened at Diversey
Chunks of ice fall from downtown skycrapers
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and mild with few sprinkles on Valentine's Day
Woman arrested in hit-and-run; victim was walking with driver's ex
Sports apparel store forced to close after Nike boycott
'Zombie deer' disease found in 17 Illinois counties, 24 states
Remembering the Parkland victims one year later
Show More
'My battery is low and it's getting dark': Opportunity's last message to scientists
Chicago is nation's most corrupt big city, report finds
Harvest Bible Chapel fires founder James MacDonald
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
More News