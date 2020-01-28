Arts & Entertainment

Oscar nominee luncheon 2020: Sandy Kenyon's wrap-up

NEW YORK -- This year's Academy Awards nominees gathered Monday in Los Angeles for the annual Oscars meet-and-greet luncheon - and entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon was there!

Sandy shared stories from the luncheon, along with his own picks for this year's winners, Tuesday morning on ABC's LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.



Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.

Sandy talked about checking in with several of the stars, including Laura Dern, who did her first TV interview with Sandy as a teenager when she was appearing in "Smooth Talk."

He also spoke with Greta Gerwig, who is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for "Little Women."

Sandy calls her the darling of the press corps and predicts she'll take home an Oscar next month.

RELATED: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Quentin Tarantino seemed "less enthused" to be at the luncheon, Sandy said, but was gracious nonetheless.

Sandy described how Oscars producers give a key piece of advice to all the nominees at the luncheon: "Please prepare a speech, please know what you're going to say - and keep it to 1 minute only."

Finally, Sandy shared with Kelly and Ryan his own picks for this year's Oscars:
EMBED More News Videos

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon shares with Kelly and Ryan his Oscar picks for 2020.


Sandy's 2020 Oscar Picks
*Best Actress: Renee Zellweger for "Judy"
*Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix for "Joker"
*Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern for "Marriage Story"
*Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
*Best Director: Bong Joon Ho for "Parasite"
*Best Picture: "1917"

The annual Oscars luncheon is a chance for the nominees to rub shoulders, celebrate the status many will only have once, and take a class picture.

It was held just a few steps from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, home to the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 9.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citylive with kelly and ryanoscarsaward showsmovieshollywoodmovie news
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby, 1, shot in head in Uptown
VIDEO: ATM stolen from Little Italy bar
Possible motive for Lisle cigar shop murder-suicide written on wall of shooter's home: police
WATCH LIVE: CDC, national health officials give latest on coronavirus
Lynwood drivers say shorter yellow arrow with red light camera is a trap, but city disagrees
Walgreens employee stabbed by 2 trying to steal beer from Avondale store, police say
Official: Remains of 2 US troops recovered from Afghan site
Show More
News Fix: Coronavirus kills 106 in China; US issues travel warning
Impeachment trial: Trump lawyers raise defenses as pressure grows for witnesses
Warren endorses State's Attorney Kim Foxx for reelection
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with isolated flurries Tuesday
Kobe Bryant honored at United Center; helicopter in fatal crash previously owned by Illinois
More TOP STORIES News