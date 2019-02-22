ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oscar-nominee Bing Liu's youth paved way to Oscar Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Bing Liu is an Oscar-nominated director, just days away from potentially winning what would be his first Academy Award for his film "Minding the Gap."

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO --
Bing Liu is an Oscar-nominated director, just days away from potentially winning what would be his first Academy Award for his film "Minding the Gap."

His journey to Oscar nominee has been years in the making: Liu started shooting "Minding the Gap" as a teenager in Rockford.
RELATED: 'Minding the Gap' producer Diane Quon discusses special relationship with director Bing Liu

Though it may appear to some to be a movie about skateboarding, it's more about how the young men in the film use skateboarding as an outlet to escape from abusive families and lives spinning out of control. It's based on Liu's own story.

"My friends were my family, and I was open in my adolescence about what was going on at home," he said.

Liu is taking his mom to the Oscars. His film is raw in its depiction of his childhood anguish.

"It was tough. It was like every nook and cranny carried the weight of some memory," he said. "I think a lot of skateboarding is mental, so if you can use your mind to think you can do something, you can do it."

Liu is still trying to get used to wearing a suit.

"Hey, don't let the look fool you, I pay $600 in rent in Chicago, I have 3 roommates," he said. "My roommate, when I first was doing awards season, I was like, 'What should I wear to this awards gala?' and she took a look in my closet and said, 'Oh God, we have to start all over,' and so she helped me buy this suit," said Liu, saying the experience made him feel like a "Midwest bumpkin."

Liu's past paved the way to Sunday.

"I think my teenage self would be proud," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsmovieskateboardingteenagers
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bao,' a story about a dumpling, is up for an Oscar
Oscar nominees offer hope for increased diversity
Things to know about last-minute Oscars preparations
SPONSORED: Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali: the man of many names
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
Downers Grove North student struck, critically injured; driver charged with DUI
What's next for Jussie Smollett? Possible big police bill
Voter shaming: Mailer sent to Chicago voters claims to tell which neighbors have voted in recent elections
Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich proposes accountability plan for bishops during second day of Vatican sex abuse summit
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
Death of Homewood man found dead after fire ruled homicide
Show More
Community unites as 2 victims of Aurora shooting being laid to rest Friday
Former Uber driver who went on 2016 killing spree sentenced to life in prison
Preckwinkle fires campaign manager over controversial Facebook post
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Brookfield Zoo euthanizes 5-day-old antelope due to birth defect
More News