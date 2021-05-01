Arts & Entertainment

Olympia Dukakis, Oscar-winner known for 'Moonstruck,' 'Steel Magnolias,' dies a 89

EMBED <>More Videos

Notable celebrities who have recently died

NEW YORK -- Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis, the theater veteran who rose to prominence late in her career with memorable turns in 1980s films such as "Moonstruck" and "Steel Magnolias," has died. She was 89.

Her brother, Apollo Dukakis, confirmed her death on Facebook, saying she died Saturday morning in New York City after "months of failing health."

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsmovie news
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,813 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths
Alleged shooter in 7-year-old's murder outside Chicago drive-thru denied bail
Eviction moratorium extended amid Illinois COVID pandemic
100s left in Cook Co. Jail for over a year due to COVID backlog
Why is America running low on chicken
Kinzinger goes to Texas in search of anti-Trump Republicans
Joliet Catholic school teacher fired, charged with grooming
Show More
Packers GM: 'We are not going to trade Aaron Rodgers'
Celebrate KY Derby 2021 at Hawthorne Race Course
How to build the perfect taco
65 fired for racism, discrimination at Boeing over past year: report
Kentucky Derby returns with fans, flowery hats
More TOP STORIES News