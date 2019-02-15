Oscars 2019: Cast your vote!

Personalize your weather by entering a location.
BREAKING NEWS
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
BREAKING NEWS
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
BREAKING NEWS
Program Note: Updates on Rescheduled TV Shows
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
wls
Who do you think will win big tonight? Vote for your favorite movies, actors and fashion for the 2019 Oscars!
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Academy reverses plans, will air all awards live at Oscars
SPONSORED: Star Lady Gaga is reborn in Oscar-nominated role
PROGRAM NOTE: 'General Hospital' and 'Jeopardy!' rescheduled due to coverage of Aurora shooting
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
Willowbrook Sterigenics plant shut down Friday night
Glenview Marines revisit site of 1991 volcanic eruption in the Philippines
Academy reverses plans, will air all awards live at Oscars
Chicago AccuWeather: Increasing clouds, isolated flurries Saturday
Payless to file for bankruptcy, close 2,100 stores
Allred concerned client may be on R. Kelly tape
Dog's mouth, paws bound with duct tape
Big Ed's BBQ: Baby-back ribs, tips and burnt ends
Trump declares national emergency to build border wall
Kaepernick, Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
19 sue City of Chicago over alleged wrongful conviction, framing by Ronald Watts
